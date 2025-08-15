OIC CONDEMNS ISRAELI SETTLEMENTS IN WEST BANKS E1 AREA

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday strongly condemned Israel's approval of plans to build settlements in the E1 area of the West Bank.

It said that Israel's occupation and colonial settlement activities are illegal under international law, UN resolutions and the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion and called for their immediate end.

The OIC warned that Israel's continued aggression, settlement expansion, destruction, displacement and blockade are systematic crimes that violate the rights of the Palestinian people.

It said these actions threaten the two-state solution and serve to advance annexation plans and efforts to impose so-called Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territories.

The organization urged the international community to take action to stop Israel's violations as the occupying power, hold those responsible accountable, and impose sanctions in line with international law.

On Thursday, Israeli media reported that Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich approved the construction of 3,401 settler units in Ma'ale Adumim, east of Jerusalem, and 3,515 more in surrounding areas. The project aims to split the West Bank into two parts, severing connections between its northern and southern cities and isolating East Jerusalem.

In an advisory opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





