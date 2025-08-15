Kashmir cloudburst death toll climbs to 60

Rescue operations have been intensified after a cloudburst disaster in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir left at least 60 people dead and over 100 injured, the region's top elected official Omar Abdullah said Friday.

The cloudburst, which is a sudden and heavy downpour, struck the Chositi village near Machail Mata Shrine in the Padder Tashoti area of Kishtwar district, on a Hindu pilgrimage route, triggering flash floods that swept a community kitchen, security outpost and other structures.

Without giving a specific number, Omar said many were still missing.

Several earth-movers requisitioned by the district administration joined the operation to move giant boulders, uprooted trees, and electricity poles to speed up the rescue and relief operation, officials said.

Local volunteer Adil Ahmad told Anadolu there are fears that about 100-200 people are still under the rubble.

"The numbers may be more as there were over 200 people eating lunch in the community kitchen at that time when the cloudburst hit," Ahmad said over the phone.

Farooq Abdullah, the region's former chief minister, told reporters that he fears there might be over 500 people still under the debris.

As many as 46 bodies were recovered Thursday night amid fears that the death toll could increase as many remain missing.

At least 167 individuals have been rescued from beneath the debris, officials said, noting that the condition of 38 of them remains critical.

Pankaj Sharma, a district official, told Anadolu that so far 21 bodies had been identified. "The situation is grim, we hope and pray for the safety of people who are still under debris," he added.

At least 16 residential houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, and a 30-meter span bridge, besides over a dozen vehicles, were also damaged in the flash floods, officials said.

The Indian military deployed 300 personnel to help with the search and rescue efforts.

Some reports suggested more than a thousand people were at the site when the cloudburst hit the village, from where Hindu pilgrims would walk to their shrine.





