Putin-Trump one-on-one meeting to begin at 22.30 pm Moscow time

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will begin at 11.30 am local time in Alaska on Friday with a one-on-one conversation accompanied by interpreters, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

The meeting will be held at Elmendorf-Richardson Air Force Base in Alaska, Ushakov told reporters in Moscow on Thursday.

"It will all begin tomorrow, August 15, at approximately 11.30 local time (Moscow 22.30 or 1930GMT), with a conversation between Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Donald Trump. This meeting will be held one-on-one, with interpreters present. Then negotiations will take place as part of the delegations, which will continue over a working breakfast," he said.

Negotiations between Putin and Trump will take place on an equal basis, with five members from each side, said Ushakov. The Russian delegation includes foreign, defense, and finance ministers, as well as the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

The composition of the American delegation has also been determined, but Ushakov believes it would be more appropriate if the US side announced it.

The main topic of the summit between Putin and Trump will be the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, but other issues will also be discussed, he said.

"It is symbolic that the meeting between Putin and Trump takes place near the burial site of Soviet pilots in Alaska," he noted.

Following talks, both Putin and Trump are expected to hold a joint press conference, Ushakov said.





