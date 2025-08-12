News World Musk threatens Apple with lawsuit on listing of X, Grok in App Store

Musk threatens Apple with lawsuit on listing of X, Grok in App Store

"Hey @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either X or Grok in your “Must Have” section when X is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps?" Tech billionaire Elon Musk wrote on his X platform.

DPA WORLD Published August 12,2025 Subscribe

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has accused Apple of discriminating against his apps and is threatening to sue the iPhone company.



"Hey @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either X or Grok in your "Must Have" section when X is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps?" Musk wrote on his X platform.



Musk also claimed that Apple's behaviour ensures that no other artificial intelligence (AI) company, apart from ChatGPT developer OpenAI, can reach the top spot in download charts on the Apple platform. Grok is an AI chatbot developed by xAI, which Musk founded.



Due to this, Musk said xAI would take legal action against Apple, saying Apple has clearly violated competition rules.



Meanwhile, X users pointed out that the AI apps DeepSeek and Perplexity have indeed reached top positions in Apple's App Store, and this occurred after the agreement with OpenAI.



Apple has not yet responded.



It would not be the first time Musk has attempted to use lawsuits to force other companies to treat his firms more favourably.



After acquiring X's predecessor, Twitter, and loosening content rules, many advertisers left the platform, fearing their ads might appear alongside extremist posts.



X later took several companies and an industry group to court, accusing them of colluding to harm the platform. The outcomes of these cases remain unresolved.











