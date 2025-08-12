Israeli occupation of Gaza would be 'catastrophic,' warns EU commissioner

The European commissioner for equality, preparedness, and crisis management on Tuesday expressed concern over the Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, warning that it would be "catastrophic."

"At informal #FAC, I warned again: Gaza is on the brink of famine," Hadja Lahbib wrote on X, referring to Monday's informal EU foreign ministers' meeting that discussed war in Ukraine and the crippling humanitarian situation in Gaza.

She pointed out the dire need for aid amid the ongoing Israeli blockade of aid delivery and stressed that airdrops are "ineffective."

New NGO re-registration rules risk worsening the crisis, added Lahbib.

"A full Israeli military takeover would be catastrophic: mass casualties, collapsed services & hostages at risk," she noted.

Lahbib added: "We call for a ceasefire, the release of the hostages & unhindered humanitarian aid."

Israel is facing mounting condemnation for its genocidal war on Gaza, where it has killed nearly 61,500 people since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.