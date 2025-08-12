Israeli actions producing same results: loss of lives, destitution, says Australian premier

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday that Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip are producing the same results -- loss of innocent lives, destitution and violence, which is "completely unacceptable."

Albanese criticized Israel on ABC News for halting aid and deaths at distribution points where civilians line up for food and water.

"The decisions of the Netanyahu government, firstly the stopping of aid that we've seen and then the loss of life that we're seeing around those aid distribution points, where people queuing for food and water are losing their lives, is just completely unacceptable," he said.

His remarks come one day after Australia announced its decision to recognize Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September.

Albanese said hd raised concerns with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu last week, but the Israeli leader remained "in denial about the consequences" for civilians.

The Australian premier stressed the need for urgent international action ahead of next month's UN General Assembly, noting that countries including France, the UK and Canada share Australia's position on breaking the cycle of violence.

He said Netanyahu told him last week that his military action in Gaza would produce a different outcome, but Albanese responded, "What it's producing is more and more innocent lives being lost, more and more violence, more and more destitution that we are seeing playing out with the starvation that has occurred in Gaza."























