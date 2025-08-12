China expresses support for Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

US President Donald Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for a meeting in Helsinki on July 16, 2018. (AFP File Photo)

China on Tuesday expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with US President Donald Trump, which is set to take place in Alaska on Friday.

"China supports all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis, and is glad to see Russia and the U.S. keep in contact, improve their relations and advance the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian in a statement.

Beijing hopes all sides "will take part in the negotiation process in due course and reach a fair, lasting, and binding peace agreement acceptable to parties concerned at an early date," Lin added.

Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet in Alaska on Friday for talks related to ending the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the European Union's representatives have not been invited to the summit.