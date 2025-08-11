South Korea, Vietnam pledge to expand strategic partnership

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (R) attends a press conference with Vietnam's General Secretary of the Communist Party To Lam at the presidential office in Seoul on August 11, 2025. (AFP Photo)

South Korea and Vietnam agreed Monday to expand their strategic partnership with a focus on the economy, security, technology and culture, according to media reports.

The agreement was reached during a summit between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Vietnam's top leader To Lam in Seoul, Yonhap News reported.

The summit marked Lee's first time hosting a foreign leader since taking office in early June and the first visit by Vietnam's Communist Party chief to South Korea in 11 years.

Expressing hope for deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established three years ago, Lee emphasized the close economic ties between the two nations.

"Vietnam is the Republic of Korea's very important neighboring nation in terms of trade and security," Lee said at the start of the talks.

He also sought Hanoi's support for Korean companies and nationals in Vietnam, which is South Korea's third-largest trading partner and home to 10,000 Korean companies.

"I expect this visit could elevate the Korea-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a higher level," he added.

Lam expressed hope to expand the strategic partnership and practical cooperation during his visit and invited Lee to visit Vietnam soon for further discussions.

The two sides plan to increase the trade volume to $150 billion by 2030, up from $86.7 billion in 2024, according to Lee's office.

The two countries also plan to sign at least 10 memoranda of understanding, which will pledge cooperation in nuclear energy, renewable energy, technology and science, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges, it noted.





















