New Zealand considers recognition of Palestine state: Foreign minister

New Zealand is considering recognition of the Palestinian state and will make a decision over the next month, Foreign Minister Winston Peters confirmed on Monday.

In a statement, Peters confirmed he spoke about the matter at a Cabinet meeting on Monday, and the government would formally consider the move - coming to a decision in September, state-run Radio New Zealand reported.

The foreign minister will attend the UN General Assembly in New York in late September and present the government's approach to the UN at that time.

While the announcement does not change New Zealand's position on Gaza or Palestinian statehood, the deadline suggests that Wellington may join other Western nations in moving forward with recognition.

New Zealand's move coincided with Australia's announcement of recognizing Palestinian statehood at the UN General Assembly in September.

France has already announced its intention to recognize Palestine at the UN General Assembly meeting, while the UK has moved to support the recognition of Palestine if Israel fails to meet a set of conditions.

Peters noted that the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is rightly at the forefront of the global agenda, and New Zealand "has been giving this issue careful, methodical and deliberate attention."

"We will be taking heed of the facts on the ground deteriorating rapidly, our close partners being divided on the issue of recognition, and a range of Arab states making clear Hamas must disarm and must have no future role in Palestinian governance," he added.

















