Landslide kills 7 laborers during water restoration works in northern Pakistan

At least seven people were killed early Monday when a landslide struck a group of laborers working to restore the water supply in northern Pakistan, an official said.

Three others were injured during the incident when they were trying to restore a water channel damaged by recent floods in Danyor city of Gilgit-Baltistan, local government spokesman Faizaullah Faraq told Anadolu.

Rescuers struggled for hours to pull the dead and injured out of the debris.

The scenic Gilgit-Baltistan region, home to five peaks above 8,000 meters, has been grappling with rains and floods since late June that have killed 17 people, while a dozen tourists, including a local TV anchor, have been missing.

On Sunday, a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) swept away part of the Karakoram Highway that connects Pakistan with neighboring China, in addition to washing away several houses and government buildings in the region.

Across the country, over 300 deaths have been reported, with more than 700 injured due to rain-related accidents since June 26, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Monsoon rains usually cause devastation in the South Asian country, but the climate change impacts, including melting glaciers, have increased their intensity and unpredictability over the past few years.