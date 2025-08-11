EU foreign ministers express support for US efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war

Foreign ministers of EU states have expressed support for US steps that will lead to "a just peace" in Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday.

"Meanwhile, we work on more sanctions against Russia, more military support for Ukraine and more support for Ukraine's budgetary needs and accession process to join the EU," Kaja Kallas wrote on X.

Her remarks came following an informal videoconference of EU foreign affairs ministers that discussed recent developments ahead of US President Donald Trump's planned meeting with President Putin in Alaska on Friday.

Transatlantic unity, support for Ukraine, and pressure on Russia are "how we will end this war and prevent future Russian aggression in Europe," she noted.

According to the EU, the situation and latest developments in the Middle East, particularly the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, were among the foreign ministers' agenda during today's informal meeting.