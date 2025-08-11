Dutch premier urges ceasefire in Gaza after talks with Qatar

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Monday called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza following talks with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

Posting on X, Schoof described the situation in the Gaza Strip as "catastrophic" and said, "The war must stop."

He emphasized that "humanitarian aid is our top priority" and that "journalists must be allowed to do their work safely and without interference."

"Only a ceasefire can break the cycle of violence," he said, adding: "Qatar plays an essential role in these negotiations, and I expressed my appreciation for this to the prime minister."

Schoof said both leaders agreed that "pressure must be applied to Hamas and to Israel in different ways in order to achieve a ceasefire and secure the release of the hostages after nearly two years."

He criticized Israel's plans to step up military action in Gaza, calling it "a troubling step and the wrong course of action."

"In close consultation with its international partners and within the EU, the Netherlands will continue to press for an immediate improvement of the humanitarian situation," he said.

The Dutch prime minister also reaffirmed his country's support for "a two-state solution."

Israel is facing mounting condemnation for its genocidal war on Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,400 people since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.