Azerbaijan’s president signs decree on providing $2M in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Monday signed a decree on providing Kyiv with an additional $2 million in humanitarian aid, as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war nears three-and-a-half years.

The document, shared on the website of Azerbaijan's presidency, decrees the allocation of the funds to the Energy Ministry for purchasing electrical equipment produced in the country and their shipment, noting the funds will come from the president's reserve fund under the 2025 state budget.

It ordered Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry to provide the amount of financing specified in the decree.

"In recent years, the Azerbaijani government has sent humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people several times due to the situation in Ukraine," the decree added.

Baku, the decree added, has provided humanitarian assistance to many countries of the world on a bilateral and multilateral basis "based on the principles of humanism."

Aliyev held on Sunday a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the two leaders touched on bilateral relations, among other issues, according to a corresponding presidential statement.

Baku has provided a total of $42 million in financial assistance for Ukraine's recovery, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev said at the 4th Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome last month.