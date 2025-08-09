OIC Gulf bloc, Arab League condemn Israeli plans to occupy Gaza

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and the Arab League Ministerial Committee on Saturday issued a joint condemnation of Israel's plan to take complete control of the Gaza Strip.

A written statement issued by the OIC, GCC, and Arab League Ministerial Committee (Gaza Contact Group) categorically rejected Israel's plan for full military occupation of Gaza as "against international law, a serious escalation, and a continuation of the occupation."

The statement stressed the occupation decision constitutes a violation of international law and an attempt to legitimize illegal occupation, adding that it is inconsistent with relevant international legitimacy decisions.

- Israel's attacks on Gaza, West Bank, and East Jerusalem

The statement noted that Israel's ongoing "massacres, starvation, forced displacement, land annexation, and settler terrorism" in Gaza and the Palestinian territories continue, warning that these violations could constitute crimes against humanity.

It also stated that these policies eliminate opportunities for peace and undermine regional and international efforts.

The statement called for "an immediate halt to Israel's attacks on Gaza and serious violations in the West Bank and East Jerusalem" while demanding that humanitarian aid be allowed into Gaza unconditionally and immediately.

- Call for active participation at reconstruction conference in Cairo

The statement also supported the ceasefire and prisoner exchange initiatives led by Egypt, Qatar, and the US, emphasizing that these are important steps toward alleviating the humanitarian crisis.

Urgent implementation of a planned Arab-Islamic partnership for the reconstruction of Gaza and active participation in a reconstruction conference to be held in Cairo were emphasized in the statement, noting that forced displacement of the Palestinian people was rejected.

The joint statement held Israel fully responsible for the crimes against humanity it committed in Gaza and called on the permanent members of the UN Security Council in particular to fulfill their legal and humanitarian obligations on this.



