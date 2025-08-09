NATO welcomes progress toward peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

NATO on Saturday welcomed progress towards peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia after the two South Caucasus nations signed a trilateral peace roadmap with the US.

"We welcome progress towards peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan & thank @POTUS (US President Donald Trump) for his investments in peace," NATO spokesperson Allison Hart wrote on X.

She said: "This is a significant step forward for the normalisation process and for regional security more broadly."

NATO will continue to work with its partners Azerbaijan and Armenia, she added.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US President Donald Trump signed the joint declaration on Friday at a trilateral summit at the White House.

The agreement aims to end decades of conflict, with commitments to cease hostilities, reopen transport routes, and normalize relations.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought a series of cross-border wars since the late 1980s, including most recently in 2023 when Azerbaijan liberated its territory of Karabakh.





