UK urges Israel to 'reconsider immediately' its decision to escalate military operations in Gaza

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday urged Israel to "reconsider immediately" its decision to intensify military operations in Gaza, warning the move will "only bring more bloodshed" without ending the conflict or securing the release of hostages.

"The Israeli government's decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza is wrong, and we urge it to reconsider immediately," Starmer said, according to a statement from Downing Street.

"This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages. It will only bring more bloodshed," he added.

Starmer said the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens "every day," while hostages taken by Hamas "are being held in appalling and inhuman conditions."

"What we need is a ceasefire, a surge in humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages by Hamas and a negotiated solution," he stressed, adding that Hamas "can play no part in the future of Gaza" and must leave and disarm.

Starmer said the UK, alongside its allies, is working on a long-term peace plan as part of a two-state solution to ensure "a brighter future for Palestinians and Israelis."

But he cautioned that without good-faith engagement from both sides, "that prospect is vanishing before our eyes."

"A diplomatic solution is possible, but both parties must step away from the path of destruction," he added.





