Japan, Australia discuss latest situation in Middle East

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba spoke by phone Friday with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on the latest situation in the Middle East amid pressure to recognize a Palestinian state.

In a statement, the Japanese prime minister's office said Ishiba and Albanese also discussed other international affairs, including the economy.

They also agreed to continue contributing together to the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.

Albanese is facing domestic pressure to recognize a Palestinian state as Canberra does not recognize Palestine while its allies including France, Canada and the UK have stated their intention to recognize an independent Palestinian state, with formal announcements expected at the UN General Assembly in September.

On Tuesday, Albanese also spoke by phone with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for the first time since Israel launched its genocidal war in Gaza.

According to the Japanese statement, Ishiba also welcomed Australia's recent decision to select the upgraded Japanese Mogami-class frigate for its navy.

Canberra announced Tuesday that it selected the Japanese frigate for the Royal Australian Navy in a deal valued at A$10 billion ($6.5 billion).

Three frigates will be built in Japan, with the first one to be delivered in 2029 and become operational by 2030, while eight others will be manufactured in Australia.

- AUSTRALIA'S TOP DIPLOMAT REACTS TO STATEMENT BY NETANYAHU

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong meanwhile warned Friday that the permanent forced displacement of Palestinians is a violation of international law and urged Israel not to take over Gaza.

Wong said that such a move would worsen the humanitarian situation in the enclave, according to ABC News.

"Australia calls on Israel to not go down this path, which will only worsen the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza," she said, adding a two-state solution is the only pathway to secure an enduring peace.

Her statement came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel intends to occupy the Gaza Strip to establish a future civilian administration free of the Palestinian group Hamas's influence.