Elderly Jewish refugees from Ukraine pine for home

A dozen elderly Ukrainian Jewish people gathered around a table in Warsaw, enjoying biscuits and tea. A few men sported azure kippahs on their grey hair.

The regular attendees of a weekly "Let's Talk" seniors' club at the Jewish Community Centre have all found refuge in Poland following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Scrambling to fill their mugs with drinks was Zhanna Maisterenko, the club's 71-year-old coordinator and herself a refugee from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, near the front line.

"I started this club because the seniors needed to express themselves," Maisterenko said.

"I realised that people needed not just material help but also spiritual support."

Maisterenko has welcomed more than 1,000 Ukrainian Jewish people, also helping them with their accommodation search and the immigration process in Poland.

The elderly are often the most vulnerable refugee group, as they can struggle with settling in.

Maisterenko said that she was moved to act because many members of the Jewish refugee community were "depressed" and worn out by prolonged exile as the war drags on in its fourth year.

"We are still processing everything that happened to us," said Yevgenia Fogel, 76, to whom these weekly meetings bring "mental comfort".

"Here, we are united in calamity. And this helps ease the blow."

According to the Institute for Jewish Policy Research, there were 45,000 to 140,000 Jewish people living in Ukraine before the war -- one of the largest populations in Europe.

Vladimir Levin, 67, a retired engineer, teaches the group about Jewish history.

"Growing up in the Soviet Union, we weren't taught real history. We weren't even allowed to say that we were Jewish," Levin said.

Galina Ivannitskaya, 75, who worked as a tour guide in Kyiv, has started conducting tours around the Jewish sights of Warsaw.

"I use a lot of the information that Volodya tells us here," she said.

A photograph of Maisterenko's pink orchids is passed around the table.

Her friend back in Kharkiv looks after her apartment while she's gone.

The windows were blown out last month as a result of a nearby bombardment.

"I thought I'd be here for only a few months," said Maisterenko, who was the director of the local JCC in Kharkiv, with more than 60 employees.

"Now we are in the fourth year of war and there is no end in sight," she said.

"We all wish to go back. That's where the bones of our parents lie. That's where my husband lies... We want to spend the rest of our days at home."

Tetiana Wojciechowska, a psychologist who works with elderly people, said that the trauma they are experiencing is rooted in the generation of their parents: the survivors of the Holocaust.

"The idea of transgenerational trauma originated after the Holocaust was recognised and began to be studied," she told AFP.

"The same thing is happening now to Ukrainians," she added.

Maisterenko saw a reflection of her past when the Ukrainian war broke out, with her grandson the same age then as her mother was on the eve of the Second World War.

"When it began, I thought with horror, my God, is my grandson also destined to spend his entire youth in the war?", she asked.

Victoria Bykova, who teaches Hebrew and Jewish culture classes to Ukrainian children in Warsaw's Nozyki synagogue, left Melitopol for Warsaw in 2022.

"It was that kind of feeling, the one that grandma told me about," she said, explaining that evacuating from Melitopol felt like "being taken out to a ghetto somewhere".

Funds for Ukrainian refugees are drying up and the club has felt the impact on its own activities.

Despite these hurdles, Maisterenko expressed "gratitude to the Jewish community that hosted us in Warsaw".

Speaking of the JCC Warsaw, she said: "The doors are always open."

