Danish foreign minister urges Israel to reverse decision to occupy Gaza

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen on Friday called on Israel to "immediately reverse" its decision to occupy Gaza, warning that the move would only worsen the suffering of civilians in the blockaded enclave.

The Israeli government's decision to "intensify the military operation in Gaza is wrong," Rasmussen said, according to a statement from the Danish Foreign Ministry, Danish daily Berlingske reported.

"It will only cause even greater suffering for the civilian population. We therefore call on Israel to immediately reverse its decision," he added.

Rasmussen stressed the need for "a ceasefire, rapid and unhindered humanitarian access, the release of the Israeli hostages and a lasting peace in the form of a two-state solution."

He noted that possible measures to increase pressure on Israel will be "top on the agenda" when EU foreign ministers meet in Copenhagen later in August.

The statement came hours after Israel's Security Cabinet approved a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to occupy Gaza City.

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its destructive war on Gaza, where more than 61,200 people have been killed since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





