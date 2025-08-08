Belgium’s Foreign Ministry summons Israeli ambassador in Brussels

According to a report based on a written statement sent to the national press agency Belga, Foreign Minister Prevot called in Israel's Brussels Ambassador Idit Rosenzweig-Abu after Israel announced its plan to militarily take full control of Gaza.

Prevot said Belgium condemned Israel's decision, stating, "This has now become a matter of pleading strongly for the reversal of these intentions."

Calling the decision unacceptable and contrary to international law, Prevot also criticized actions by Israelis seizing Palestinian land, including the E1 project, which threatens the territorial integrity of the State of Palestine.

Prevot stressed, "All these actions that have the potential to wipe Palestine off the map are unacceptable. They are all contrary to international law, and to the decisions of the United Nations and the International Court of Justice."