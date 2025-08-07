UN warns about 'alarming 40% drop' in humanitarian funding in 2025

The UN on Thursday warned about an "alarming" 40% decline in humanitarian funding for 2025.

UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that "more than halfway through the year, the humanitarian funding landscape remains dire."

"As of now, less than 17% of the $46 billion required to meet global humanitarian needs in 2025 has been received," he said at a news conference. "This funding shortfall is a stark reminder that millions of vulnerable people will go hungry without the aid they desperately need."

He warned that aid groups are facing growing pressure to stretch increasingly limited resources, and the UN and its partners "are being forced to do more with less, at tremendous cost to people."

"In June, facing the deepest funding cuts ever to hit the international humanitarian system, OCHA launched a hyper-prioritized global appeal to help 114 million people by targeting the most urgent needs within the broader 2025 Global Humanitarian Overview," he added.



