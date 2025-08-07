Turkish parliament speaker meets with Senegalese premier in Ankara

Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus met with Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko during his official visit to Türkiye on Thursday.

Kurtulmus first held a one-on-one meeting with Sonko, followed by talks between their delegations, the speaker's office said.

Expressing his pleasure at hosting the prime minister and his accompanying delegation at the Turkish Parliament, Kurtulmus wished the visit would be fruitful and contribute significantly to the development of friendly relations and the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries.

Kurtulmus underlined that Türkiye attaches great importance to its ties with the friendly and brotherly country of Senegal, noting that relations between the two nations are progressing positively in all areas.

He emphasized his belief that the close ties between the two countries would further advance in the coming period through steps taken within the framework of a mutually respectful and mutually beneficial partnership.

Highlighting the Turkish parliament's commitment to enhancing inter-parliamentary ties, Kurtulmus also welcomed the participation of Senegalese Parliament Speaker El Hadj Malick Ndiaye in the inaugural meeting of the Group of Parliaments in Support of Palestine, held in Istanbul on April 18, 2025.





