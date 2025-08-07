Trump nominates Stephen Miran to serve on Fed Board

US President Donald Trump has nominated the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors, Stephen Miran, to serve on the Federal Reserve Board.

Trump said Miran will serve in the recently vacated seat on the board until Jan. 31..

"In the meantime, we will continue to search for a permanent replacement," he said. "Stephen has a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard University, and served with distinction in my First Administration.

"He has been with me from the beginning of my Second Term, and his expertise in the World of Economics is unparalleled — He will do an outstanding job. Congratulations Stephen!"

Adriana D. Kugler, a member of the board of the US Federal Reserve, submitted her resignation last week.

Miran said in an article last year: "The Fed isn't as independent as it seems."





