 Contact Us
News Americas Trump nominates Stephen Miran to serve on Fed Board

Trump nominates Stephen Miran to serve on Fed Board

US President Donald Trump has nominated Stephen Miran, chair of the Council of Economic Advisors, to fill a vacant seat on the Federal Reserve Board. Miran, a Harvard-trained economist, previously served in Trump’s first administration and has been part of his second-term team.

Anadolu Agency AMERICAS
Published August 08,2025
Subscribe
TRUMP NOMINATES STEPHEN MIRAN TO SERVE ON FED BOARD

US President Donald Trump has nominated the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors, Stephen Miran, to serve on the Federal Reserve Board.

Trump said Miran will serve in the recently vacated seat on the board until Jan. 31..

"In the meantime, we will continue to search for a permanent replacement," he said. "Stephen has a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard University, and served with distinction in my First Administration.

"He has been with me from the beginning of my Second Term, and his expertise in the World of Economics is unparalleled — He will do an outstanding job. Congratulations Stephen!"

Adriana D. Kugler, a member of the board of the US Federal Reserve, submitted her resignation last week.

Miran said in an article last year: "The Fed isn't as independent as it seems."