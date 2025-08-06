News World US to slap another 25% tariff on India over Russian oil purchases

US to slap another 25% tariff on India over Russian oil purchases

India faces a new 25% U.S. tariff after President Trump signed an executive order targeting the country for buying Russian oil. Read the full details on this major policy shift.

DPA WORLD Published August 06,2025 Subscribe

The US will impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods in 21 days, citing the country's continued oil purchases from Russia, under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday.



Trump imposed an initial 25% tariff on goods from India last week, set to come into force on Thursday, as he sharply criticized New Delhi for its military and energy ties with Russia.



He then threatened to impose even higher levies on the country. "We settled on 25%, but I think I'm going to raise that very substantially over the next 24 hours, because they're buying Russian oil," Trump told US broadcaster CNBC on Tuesday.



With both rounds in place, total tariffs on Indian goods would reach 50% by the end of the month. However, with the latest levy not due to take effect for three weeks, India still potentially has time to try to defuse tensions and head off the higher levy.



In the past, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end reliance on cheap Russian oil and halt defence-sector purchases from Moscow, saying such steps would help bring an end to the war.



The latest tariff hike comes ahead of a Friday deadline set by Trump for Russia to agree to a ceasefire or peace deal in its war with Ukraine, now in its fourth year.



After initially appearing to take a favourable stance toward Russia, Trump has threatened to impose sanctions on Moscow's trading partners if the Kremlin does not relent.











