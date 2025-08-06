Armenia to meet with Azerbaijan, US in new peace bid

The leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the United States will meet for a peace summit in Washington on August 7-8, the Armenian government's press office said Wednesday.

Baku and Yerevan, sworn enemies for decades, went to war twice over the disputed Karabakh region, which Azerbaijan recaptured from Armenian forces in a lightning 2023 offensive, sparking the exodus of more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians.

"On August 7-8, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, will visit the United States of America," the press office said, adding that he will hold a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The meeting aims to "promote peace, prosperity, and economic cooperation in the region," the Armenian press office added.

Pashinyan will also meet with Trump face-to-face to "deepen the strategic partnership" between the two countries, according to Yerevan.

The former Soviet republics in the Caucasus had agreed on the text of a comprehensive peace deal in March, but Baku has since then outlined a host of demands -- including amendments to Armenia's constitution to drop territorial claims for Karabakh -- before signing the document.

In early July, Pashinyan and Aliyev met for the latest round of peace talks in the United Arab Emirates, but they failed to yield a breakthrough.