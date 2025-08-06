Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders to meet with Trump in Washington, Armenia says

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Washington, the Armenian government said in a statement published on Wednesday.

The trilateral meeting with Trump and Aliyev will be "aimed at promoting peace, prosperity, and economic cooperation in the region," the government said in a statement posted on its Telegram messaging app.

Pashinyan, who is travelling to Washington on August 7-8, will hold also hold a bilateral meeting with Trump, the statement said.