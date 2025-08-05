ZELENSKY, TRUMP DISCUSS RUSSIA SANCTIONS BEFORE WITKOFFS MOSCOW TRIP

News World Zelensky, Trump discuss Russia sanctions before Witkoff's Moscow trip

On Tuesday, a telephone conversation was held between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the President of the United States, Donald Trump. President Zelensky described the discussion as "productive" and noted it occurred prior to the upcoming visit of U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he held a "productive conversation" with his US counterpart Donald Trump on Tuesday ahead of a trip by Washington's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow this week.



"Today, we coordinated our positions – Ukraine and the United States," Zelensky wrote on X.



He said that the two leaders had discussed sanctions against Russia. "Their economy continues to decline, and that's exactly why Moscow is so sensitive to this prospect and President Trump's resolve," he wrote.



Zelensky said he had also briefed Trump on the current situation on the ground, writing: "President Trump is fully informed about Russian strikes on Kyiv and other cities and communities."



Witkoff is expected in Moscow in the middle of this week and the Kremlin has said a meeting with President Vladimir Putin is possible. The meeting is set to take place just days ahead of a deadline Trump has given Putin to reach a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine.



Trump has said he intends to impose sanctions if the deadline - set to expire on Friday - passes without result. The measures are intended to target countries that buy Russian oil and gas in order to restrict Moscow's ability to finance its war in neighbouring Ukraine.











