 Contact Us
News World Trump threatens to take over Washington DC's governance

Trump threatens to take over Washington DC's governance

"The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these 'minors' as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14. If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City," Trump said in his post.

Reuters WORLD
Published August 05,2025
Subscribe
TRUMP THREATENS TO TAKE OVER WASHINGTON DCS GOVERNANCE

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the federal government could take control of Washington D.C. if the local government "doesn't get its act together," with his comments coming in a social media post complaining about crime in the U.S. capital.

"The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these 'minors' as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14," Trump said in his post.

"If D.C. doesn't get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City," he added.