Dozens more Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on war-torn Gaza

At least 49 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in a fresh wave of Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, medics said.

A medical source said that 20 people were killed, and dozens of others were injured by Israeli gunfire while waiting for aid delivery in the Zikim area, west of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

The source said that five more people were killed in Israeli strikes targeting tents for displaced families in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Three people lost their lives and several others were injured by Israeli fire while waiting near an aid distribution point south of Khan Younis.

The Israeli army also shelled a mourning tent in western Khan Younis, killing three people, medical sources told Anadolu.

In central Gaza, two Palestinians, including a woman, were killed and others wounded in an Israeli attack west of Nuseirat refugee camp.

Six Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid were killed in an Israeli strike that targeted their gathering near a distribution center at the Netzarim Corridor in the central Gaza Strip.

In Gaza City, four Palestinians were killed and others wounded in two Israeli airstrikes on two residential apartments.

Injuries were also reported in strikes targeting two homes in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City.

Another Israeli strike killed six more people and injured several others in the northwestern part of the same city.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry reported 95 new cases of the rare Guillain‑Barre syndrome, including 45 children.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 61,000 Palestinians, almost half of them women and children. Israel's military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.