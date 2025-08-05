US plans to 'take over' Gaza aid operations

The Trump administration plans to "take over" Gaza's humanitarian aid operations because Israel is not handling the effort adequately, US and Israeli officials told Axios on Tuesday.

US envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump discussed the increased US role during a White House meeting Monday evening, according to sources cited by the outlet.

The meeting came after Witkoff's visit to Gaza last week, where he spent over five hours assessing conditions on the ground, according to US State Department.

A US official told that Trump is "not thrilled" about taking charge but said "there doesn't seem to be another way."

The Trump administration made the decision because it believed Israel had not adequately addressed the situation, a US official said.

The official described Trump's growing concern, saying: "The starvation problem in Gaza is getting worse. Donald Trump does not like that. He does not want babies to starve."

Gulf countries such as Qatar will contribute funds while Jordan and Egypt "will likely participate," sources said.

An Israeli official said Tel Aviv supports the expanded US role in aid operations.

The controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, established by Israel in February with US backing, currently manages aid distribution in the enclave. Since late May, when it started operations, over 1,300 people have been killed while accessing aid.

Meanwhile, at least 188 people, including 94 children, have died from starvation since October 2023, and over 61,000 killed in Israel's war overall.