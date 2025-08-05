UNICEF warns of ‘looming catastrophe’ in Sudan as children die from hunger, disease, violence

Sheldon Yett, UNICEF's representative for Sudan, warned Tuesday of a "looming catastrophe" in Sudan as children increasingly die from hunger, disease and violence.

"This is not just hypothetical. It is a looming catastrophe. We are on the verge of irreversible damage to an entire generation of children," Yett said at a UN briefing in Geneva.

He said the situation in Sudan is "deteriorating rapidly," as children are dying from hunger, disease, and direct violence while being cut off from the services that could save their lives.

"I witnessed firsthand how children have limited but growing access to safe water, to food, to healthcare and to learning. Malnutrition is rife, and meaning that children are reduced to just skin and bones," Yett added.

Highlighting that the world fails collectively to act with urgency, he reiterated the need for resources and sustained access to the areas they cannot reach.

"We continue to call for sustained diplomatic efforts for peace, and while the conflict endures, we must collectively do everything in our power to support children. We cannot let them pay the ultimate price for it. World must not look away, not now," Yett added.

Sudan has been ravaged by fighting between the army and the RSF since April 2023, killing thousands of people and displacing millions, according to the UN and local authorities.