Türkiye and Syria sign trade agreements to deepen ties

Türkiye and Syria signed on Tuesday two trade deals to deepen economic and commercial relations, the Turkish trade minister said.

Omer Bolat said on X that he met Syrian Economy and Industry Minister Nidal Al-Sha'ar to establish new areas of cooperation around the ideal of mutual development, and to ensure our interests through social assistance.

During the inter-delegation meetings, cooperation opportunities in a range of areas, from bilateral trade volume and investments to the reconstruction of Syria and logistics infrastructure projects were discussed, he said.

Following these meetings, the two sides signed the "Protocol on the Establishment of the Türkiye-Syria Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO)" and the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Administrative Development and Governance."

The ministers also agreed to sign a protocol on establishing the Türkiye-Syria Business Council on Wednesday in Istanbul.

Building on historical ties, shared history and culture, and mutual interests between Türkiye and Syria, these economic collaborations, which are being revived. will ensure peace, stability, development, and prosperity not only for the two countries but also for the entire region, Bolat said.