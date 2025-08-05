 Contact Us
News World NASA aims to build nuclear reactor on the moon

NASA aims to build nuclear reactor on the moon

NASA plans to develop a 100-kilowatt nuclear reactor on the moon by 2030 to support future missions and maintain space dominance amid rising competition from China and Russia.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published August 05,2025
Subscribe
NASA AIMS TO BUILD NUCLEAR REACTOR ON THE MOON

The acting chief of US space agency NASA is reportedly set to unveil a directive this week to build a nuclear reactor on the moon by 2030, in a bid to boost US space dominance amid growing competition from China and Russia.

According to internal documents obtained by Politico, NASA will seek proposals from private industry to develop a 100-kilowatt reactor capable of powering long-term missions on the lunar surface. The reactor is aimed at supporting future crewed operations.

"This is about winning the second space race," a senior NASA official told Politico, speaking anonymously.

The agency has been instructed to select a program lead and begin industry consultations within 60 days, the report says.

The goal is to launch the reactor by 2030-around the same time China aims to land its first astronaut on the moon.

NASA previously funded research into a smaller 40-kilowatt system, but the new plan sets a more ambitious timeline. The documents also warn that the first country to install a reactor could declare exclusive zones on the moon, potentially limiting access for others.

Given proposed Trump administration cuts to NASA's budget-slashing it nearly a quarter, from $24.8 billion to $18.8 billion-the news raises questions how the nuclear project would be funded, and if it was, how much money would be left over for more traditional space science.