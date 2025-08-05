News World Bill and Hillary Clinton subpoenaed in US Epstein investigation

Bill and Hillary Clinton subpoenaed in US Epstein investigation

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are among a group of high-ranking officials who have been subpoenaed by a U.S. congressional committee to testify about their relationship with the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

DPA WORLD Published August 05,2025 Subscribe

A US congressional committee has issued subpoenas to a series of high-ranking former officials, including former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, to testify about deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



According to the letters, issued by the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday, Hillary Clinton is to testify on October 9, followed by her husband Bill Clinton on October 14.



Attorney General Pam Bondi also received a letter, calling on her to release investigative files in the Epstein case by August 19, subject to court approval.



Former justice ministers Jeff Sessions and Merrick Garland, as well as former FBI directors Robert Mueller and James Comey, have also been subpoenaed.



The letters say the aim is to advance the investigation into Epstein. US media reported that the hearings will not be public.



Epstein systematically abused minors over many years. In 2019, he died in his prison cell at the age of 66, officially by suicide.



Epstein's death sparked wild speculation because of his close ties to US high society. Celebrities and billionaires were regular visitors to the financier's home.



US President Donald Trump also spent time with Epstein, as several party videos show.



During his election campaign, Trump promised to open the Epstein files. His failure to do so has fed speculation that the files contain telling information about people affiliated with Epstein.



In recent weeks, Trump has tried to divert attention onto one of his predecessors, Bill Clinton. A spokesman for Clinton said in 2019 that the former Democratic president had had no contact with Epstein for more than a decade and knew nothing of his crimes.











