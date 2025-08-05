Australian Premier talks to Abbas on Palestine statehood

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke by phone with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas amid pressure to recognize a Palestinian state, ABC News reported on Tuesday.

This was Albanese's first conversation with Abbas since Israel launched its genocidal war in Gaza.

During the talks, the Australian prime minister reiterated his country's commitment to a two-state solution but did not provide a timeline.

President Abbas, for his part, urged Albanese that Australia could play an "important role" in achieving peace by recognizing Palestine.

Canberra does not recognize Palestine, but its allies, including France, Canada, and the UK, have recently pledged to formally recognize an independent Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September.

The move by Paris and Ottawa has sparked a strong reaction in Washington, DC.

Earlier on Monday, when asked if the US would retaliate if Canberra recognized a Palestinian state, Albanese said Australia is a "sovereign nation."

"We are a sovereign nation. Australia makes its decisions as a sovereign nation," Albanese said.

Separately, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong warned on Tuesday that "there will be no Palestine left" if recognition is not granted soon.

"There is a risk there will be no Palestine left to recognize if the international community doesn't move to create that pathway to a two-state solution," she told ABC's Radio National.