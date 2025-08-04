1,500 killed while seeking aid in Gaza since May: UN

Around 1,500 people have been killed in Gaza since May while seeking humanitarian aid, the UN said Monday.

"The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says that many people reportedly continue to be killed and injured, including people seeking food along the UN convoy routes and militarized distribution points. Some 1,500 people have been reportedly killed since May," Farhan Haq, UN deputy spokesperson, told reporters.

He added that a health care worker with the Palestine Red Crescent Society was killed Sunday in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunus, southern Gaza.

Since May 27, a US- and Israeli-backed aid scheme in Gaza has been widely criticized as being ineffective as well as being a "death trap" for starving civilians.

Asked by Anadolu whether the UN secretary-general believes the UN's reputation and effectiveness can be salvaged given its failure to stop Israel's actions, including plans to expand the annexation of Palestinian land, Haq responded: "He certainly does."

Haq said the UN's record includes "successful diplomatic negotiations" and humanitarian aid that continues to "keep billions of people alive." He emphasized that lack of international unity, particularly within the UN Security Council, hinders the organization's effectiveness.

Gaza's Government Media Office said Monday that Israel had allowed in just 674 aid trucks since July 27-only 14% of the strip's minimum daily requirement of 600 trucks.

It said most of the 80 trucks that entered on Sunday were looted amid what it called "a deliberately engineered climate of chaos and starvation," accusing Israel of weaponizing hunger to undermine Palestinian resilience.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 61,000 Palestinians, almost half of them women and children. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.









