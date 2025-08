Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his statements over the recognition of a Palestinian state on Monday.

Erdoğan and Starmer discussed bilateral relations in a phone call, as well as regional and global issues, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.



It added that the Turkish president also emphasised the importance of taking steps to compel Israel to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza and a two-state solution.