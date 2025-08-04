NewsWorld
House democrats urge Trump administration to recognise Palestinian state
On Monday, Axios reported that over a dozen Democratic members of the House of Representatives have co-signed a letter urging the Trump administration to extend formal recognition to a Palestinian state. Furthermore, it is reported that at least one lawmaker intends to introduce a resolution in favor of statehood.
