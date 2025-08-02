Police detain pro-Palestinian activists at Greece-Israel volleyball match

Greek police detained several activists who unfurled a Palestinian flag and chanted pro-Palestinian slogans during a men's volleyball match between Greece and Israel in Athens, before releasing them, an activist group said Friday.

The March to Gaza Greece group wrote on social media that members staged the protest during the friendly match between the two national teams. Police intervened and took some participants into custody, it said.

"We are fulfilling our duty to history and will continue to do so," it said.

In a follow-up post, the group said all detained members had been released.

"March to Gaza Greece" also announced plans to hold pro-Palestinian demonstrations Aug. 10 in several tourist hubs and islands across Greece.