Putin urges Trump to avoid 'excessive expectations' on resolving Ukraine conflict and instead resume talks

Responding to US President Donald Trump voicing "disappointment" over a lack of progress on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday urged him to avoid "excessive expectations" and to resume talks on the issue.

"Concerning any disappointments coming from anyone, all disappointments arise from excessive expectations. This is a well-known general rule," Putin told a press briefing in the city of Valaam.

He added that "approaching problem-solving peacefully requires thorough discussions, either publicly or quietly in the seclusion of negotiation processes," signaling the need to return to talks.

Putin also reiterated Russia's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, noting that Moscow had proposed establishing three working groups with Kyiv for this purpose.

Asked whether Ukraine had responded to Russia's proposal for these groups, Putin confirmed that Kyiv's initial reaction had been positive.

On the importance of continued dialogue, he stressed that talks are "always important and in demand."

"In principle, we can wait. If the Ukrainian leadership believes that now is not the right time and that waiting is necessary, please do so, we are ready to wait."

The Russian president also highlighted the outcomes of three rounds of talks with Ukraine held in Istanbul since May, saying that "many humanitarian problems were resolved thanks to that."

On July 14, Trump said the US would impose import duties of up to 100% on Russia and its trading partners unless Moscow and Kyiv reach an agreement to resolve the Ukrainian crisis within 50 days.

This Monday, he announced that he had decided to reduce that deadline to just 10 days.