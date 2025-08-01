NATO CHIEF WELCOMES GERMANYS DECISION TO SEND MORE PATRIOT SYSTEMS TO UKRAINE

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Friday welcomed Germany's decision to provide two additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

"I welcome Germany's decision to provide two additional PATRIOT systems to Ukraine. This is great news and I welcome Germany's leadership! This will help ensure Ukraine is able to defend its skies, protect its people, and deter Russian aggression," he wrote on X.

Germany's Foreign Ministry earlier announced that Berlin would deliver two more Patriot systems to Kyiv. The country had already supplied Ukraine with three Patriot batteries in previous aid packages.