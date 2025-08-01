German foreign minister to meet with Palestinian leader Abbas

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul continues his two-day visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories on Friday with meetings in Ramallah.



After holding talks in Jerusalem on Thursday, he plans to travel to the Israeli-occupied West Bank to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.



The discussions are expected to focus on the violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank and on discussions in Israel about potentially annexing the territory.



The Knesset, Israel's parliament, last week passed a non-binding resolution supporting annexation. The move drew international criticism, including from staunch ally Germany.



At the start of his trip, Wadephul met in Jerusalem with his counterpart Gideon Saar. His itinerary also included meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.



Wadephul warned that "Israel runs the risk of becoming increasingly isolated internationally" over the humanitarian situation in Gaza. "I see it as Germany's task to do everything it can to prevent this," he said.



Earlier on Thursday, the German foreign minister called on the Israeli government to establish secure overland access routes into the Gaza Strip. This is the only way, he said, to ensure that "sufficient" humanitarian aid can reach the people in need.



He also urged Israel to allow the "safe and effective" distribution of this aid.



Wadephul demanded that the Islamist group Hamas release all hostages it has held in Gaza since its attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

