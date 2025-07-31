 Contact Us
News World US initial jobless claims up 1,000 last week

US initial jobless claims up 1,000 last week

US First-Time Jobless Claims Slightly Rise but Remain Below Forecasts Weekly unemployment claims edged up by 1,000 to 218,000, still under expectations, while the jobless rate dropped to 4.1% in June amid stronger-than-expected job growth.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published July 31,2025
Subscribe
US INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS UP 1,000 LAST WEEK

The number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims rose 1,000 last week to 218,000, according to Labor Department data released on Thursday.

The figure came below market forecasts of 222,000 and was slightly up from the previous week's unrevised level of 217,000.

The four-week moving average was 221,000—a fall of 3,500 from the previous week's unrevised average of 224,500.

In June, the US economy added 147,000 jobs, higher than forecasts of 111,000.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% in June from 4.2% in May, below market estimates.