Russian, Syrian diplomats continue talks that began in Türkiye

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani are set to continue the conversation that began in Türkiye, Lavrov said Thursday in Moscow.

In his meeting with al-Shaibani in Moscow, Lavrov also reiterated Russia's invitation to Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to join the first Russia-Arab League summit scheduled for Oct. 15.

"The talks are expected to touch on the current situation in Syria, as well as other regional and international issues. We consider your visit timely, as it continues the series of contacts that began in January of this year, including the phone call between our presidents," Lavrov said.

The minister highlighted Russia's attention to the transitional processes in Syria, expressing hope that the Syrian people "will overcome all difficulties and return to peaceful life."

"I remember our meeting in Türkiye, where we discussed prospects for cooperation. Today, we will continue this conversation. We also hope that President Al-Sharaa will be able to participate in the first Russia-Arab League Summit, scheduled for October 15," he said.

For his part, Shaibani said the current period is filled with "challenges and threats" for Syria, but it is also an opportunity to build a united and strong state.

"We are keen for Russia to stand with us on this path," he noted.

The minister described the relationship between the Russian and Syrian peoples as "historical in nature," noting that "there are certain factors that define and complicate these relations."

"Today, we represent a new Syria and are interested in establishing proper interaction and relations between our countries—based on cooperation and mutual respect. We are working to fill the political and security vacuum," he said.

The minister said the current Syrian government managed to ensure the stable functioning of the state and security systems.

"Now, we are striving to overcome the challenges facing the government in light of recent events in our country and the broader regional situation," he said.

Another task is to reunite the Syrian people, both inside the country and abroad, he said.



