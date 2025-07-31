Putin says Russia-Laos trade rose by 66% in 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a statement following talks with Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith(not pictured) at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 31 July 2025. (EPA Photo)

Bilateral trade between Russia and Laos rose by 66% in 2024, with growth continuing at 20% year-on-year from January to May in 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

During a meeting in Moscow with Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, Putin emphasized the strengthening of economic relations between the countries.

"Trade rose over 60%-66% last year, and this January-May, it grew by nearly 20%,"* Putin said.

The Russian leader then extended an invitation to Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone to attend September's Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

"We look forward to hosting your prime minister in Vladivostok this September for the forum," he said.

The 2025 EEF will be held on Russky Island in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6. Usually, it attracts Asian leaders and facilitates trade agreements between Russia and the Asia-Pacific nations.

When discussing the history of Russian-Lao relations, Putin cited the USSR's support for Laos' independence struggle as the foundation for current relations.

"The Soviet Union supported Laos' struggle for independence and contributed to the development of its economy and armed forces. This shared history provides a solid foundation for today's partnership," he said.

The president also thanked the Lao leadership for a gift of two elephants to commemorate the 65th anniversary of bilateral relations, noting they may be useful for household needs."

For his part, Sisoulith explained that the elephants are symbols of Laos, the "Land of a Million Elephants," and of peace.

"These elephants will live in a zoo in Saint Petersburg. I used to study there earlier. Well, now that there's no elephant yet, if you agree, let's continue this topic on how the transportation of these elephants here will be organized," he said.