PORTUGAL TO RECOGNIZE STATE OF PALESTINE AS EARLY AS SEPTEMBER, PREMIERS OFFICE TELLS MEDIA

Portugal plans to recognize the state of Palestine "as early as September," local media reported Thursday, citing sources in the prime minister's office.

Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's office said that if the conditions "presented and largely validated by the states present" at the UN conference are met, Portugal could recognize the Palestinian state "as early as September, at the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations" in New York, Diario De Noticias daily and other outlets reported.

Montenegro will first consult with Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the nation's president, and the parties in parliament.

The premier's office also said that in the past it has already "explained the assumptions or conditions for starting a recognition process," namely "agreement with a group of countries with whom we have maintained a permanent dialogue and who have actively participated in this conference."