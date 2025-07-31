ANOTHER EARTHQUAKE SHAKES RUSSIAS KAMCHATKA REGION

Another 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Thursday morning, according to the Academy of Sciences.

The epicenter was located 178 kilometers (110 miles) from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the administrative center of the Kamchatka region, the Unified Geophysical Service (UGS) of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) said on Telegram.

Tremors were felt in the city, where several buildings collapsed, according to the regional office of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry.

No casualties were reported.

On Wednesday, the strongest earthquake ever recorded on the peninsula occurred, and the Russian scientists recorded over 100 aftershocks with magnitudes above 5.0 after the primary tremor.

The seismic activity triggered a tsunami, prompting tsunami warnings across all the Kuril Islands.

In Japan, alerts were issued, followed by a full tsunami threat covering nearly the entire eastern Pacific coast.

The tsunami waves, reaching up to two meters high, traveled as far as the shores of the South American country of Peru. Waves also reached Easter Island (Rapa Nui), but were not considered dangerous.

In Chile, authorities began evacuating people from coastal areas on the mainland due to the tsunami threat.





