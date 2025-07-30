Thailand fireworks factory blast kills four

At least four people died in a fireworks factory explosion in central Thailand on Wednesday, provincial officials said, with police still searching for those missing after the blast.

The factory ignited around 11:00am (0400 GMT) in Mueang district of Suphan Buri province, north of Bangkok.

"Four people have died, and several others were injured," the provincial public relations office said in a post on its Facebook page, adding that investigators were probing the cause.

Factory fires are common in Thailand, where enforcement of safety regulations remain weak.

Last year, an explosion at another firework factory in the same province killed at least 23 people.