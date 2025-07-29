US Congresswoman condemns 'horrific' situation in Gaza

US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip as "horrific" amid growing alarm over a famine and civilian suffering in the besieged enclave.

"I can unequivocally say that what happened to innocent people in Israel on Oct 7th was horrific. Just as I can unequivocally say that what has been happening to innocent people and children in Gaza is horrific," Greene said on X on Sunday.

"This war and humanitarian crisis must end!" she added.

The Republican lawmaker recently introduced a measure to cancel $500 million in funding for Israel's missile defense system, citing the cost of foreign aid amid growing national debt.

"I tried to cut funding to Israel, Jordan, and other countries as well as cut needless foreign aid. All my amendments failed because Congress refuses to stop their addiction to America last insane spending," she said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday that Gaza is being starved before the eyes of the world, calling the situation part of a broader "systemic reality" that is dismantling the foundation for peace in the Middle East.

Since May 27, Israel has launched a separate aid distribution initiative through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), bypassing the UN and international humanitarian agencies. The global relief community has widely rejected the move. The GHF is supported by the US.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued an offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.