A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck south of the Fiji Islands at 1753GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 575 kilometers (357 miles), at coordinates 23.34 degrees south latitude and 178.88 degrees east longitude.

It came following a 5.8 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 584.6 km (nearly 230 mi) south of the Fiji Islands at 1746GMT.

No tsunami warning was issued, and no deaths or structural damage have been reported so far.